Student struck by lightning dies in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's southern districts, especially hilly regions, witnessed thunderstorms on Monday. One student died after being struck by lightning at Nedumangad. The deceased, Mithun, was visiting Thirichittoor Rock here with his friends when the incident occurred.

Kottayam received 83 mm of rain in an hour, while Udumbanoor in Idukki received 41 mm in half an hour. The Indian Meteorological Department sounded an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram and a yellow alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. Thiruvananthapuram is expected to receive rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours.