Student struck by lightning dies in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2024 09:17 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's southern districts, especially hilly regions, witnessed thunderstorms on Monday. One student died after being struck by lightning at Nedumangad. The deceased, Mithun, was visiting Thirichittoor Rock here with his friends when the incident occurred.

Kottayam received 83 mm of rain in an hour, while Udumbanoor in Idukki received 41 mm in half an hour. The Indian Meteorological Department sounded an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram and a yellow alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. Thiruvananthapuram is expected to receive rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA