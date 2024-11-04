Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 3 lakh to kin of sanitation workers hit by Kerala Express

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh solatium each to the kin of four sanitation workers from Salem, who were run over by Kerala Express on Monday.

The workers were cleaning a railway track near the Bharathapuzha bridge, next to Shoranur railway station in Palakkad, when the train hit them.

The deceased are A Lakshmanan (55) and Valli Lakshmanan (45) from Adimalaipudur village, R Lakshmanan (45) from T Perumalpalayam, and V Rajammal (43) from Allikuttai village in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the sad news of the death of four workers. Apart from conveying my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, I have ordered to pay Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of the deceased," Chief Minister Stalin said.