Thiroor Satheesh releases family's photo with Sobha Surendran to prove 'close ties'

Thiruvananthapuram: Sobha Surendran’s attempts to distance herself from Thiroor Satheesh backfired on Monday with the release of a photograph featuring the BJP State Vice President, and Satheesh's wife and child. In a press conference on Sunday, Sobha had claimed she never visited Satheesh's residence or met him there.



The photo was allegedly clicked inside the former BJP district office secretary's ancestral home six months ago. Satheesh has openly challenged Sobha to pursue legal action if the photo is fabricated.

Sobha has responded saying that the photo was clicked inside her sister's home and that a picture with random individuals proved nothing.

In a related development, Dharmarajan, a key witness in the Kodakara case involving unaccounted cash, has made fresh statements implicating BJP leaders. Dharmarajan informed the Special Investigation Team that he had close ties with BJP State President K Surendran and that he had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice, accompanied by Surendran. He also alleged that funds were sent periodically from Bengaluru to support the BJP, including a transfer of Rs 25 crore during the Konni by-election. The Special Investigation Team is reportedly seeking legal guidance to proceed with the investigation.