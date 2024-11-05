Naveen Babu death: PP Divya's bail hearing underway

Kannur: A bail hearing for former district panchayat president PP Divya, in connection with the death of former ADM Naveen Babu, is underway at the Thalassery District Court. Naveen Babu's family is expected to join the case in opposition to the bail application.

The argument from the defence will rely on statements made by the Kannur Collector as well as the testimony of the complainant, Prasanth. According to a statement by Collector Arun Vijayan, Naveen Babu admitted that he committed a 'mistake' after a snubbing at the farewell meeting by Divya. The Kannur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court had remanded Divya to police custody until 5 pm on Friday.



The prosecution’s arguments following Divya's interrogation will be critical in the bail hearing. Divya asserts that there was no conspiracy in raising the bribery allegations. She is likely to argue that she criticised the file clearance and that her actions conveyed a message against corruption. Divya has also clarified that she had no connection with the petrol pump. She had previously stated that she was not familiar with Prasanth.

An inquiry report on the ADM's suicide by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha, submitted on October 24, has been handed over to Revenue Minister K Rajan, along with remarks from the Principal Secretary and Chief Secretary.