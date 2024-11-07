Palakkad raid: Police conducted standalone operation, no directive from Election Commission

Thiruvananthapuram: The Palakkad Police did not receive any directive from the Election Commission or get permission from higher officials to raid hotel rooms on Wednesday in search of black money.

During election season, the Election Monitoring Cell under the Election Commission is usually responsible for conducting raids and seizing black money. The police's role is limited to protecting the team. During these operations, an independent official and a videographer must accompany the team, and any money discovered will be handed over to the Income Tax Department.

However, hotel rooms are typically not subject to such searches, and if the police have initiated one, they must justify it to the Election Commission. Even then, women-occupied rooms should only be searched in the presence of female police officers or other women officials.

But the EC was unaware of this particular raid. It is understood that the higher officials, from IG (Palakkad range) to the DGP, were also uninformed about the operation. Once elections are declared, all police officers in that district fall under the jurisdiction of the EC. Guidelines stipulate that they should not be contacted by government officials, including ministers, via phone or summoned for meetings.

In this case, however, intelligence agencies have received information about a minister contacting the Palakkad SP once, while another important person from the Chief Minister's office contacted the same SP at least twice.

Chaos that lasted three hours

11.35 pm: Police officials in two jeeps are stationed at the KPM Regency Hotel on Robinson Road in Palakkad and on the premises of the Press Club nearby for monitoring purposes.

12.05 am: A police team, including the inspector in plain clothes, knocks on the door of room no. 1005 on the ground floor, where Shanimol Usman is staying. The door is not open.

12.10 am: Another police team enters room no. 3014, where Bindu Krishna is staying. Her husband, S Krishnakumar, was present in the room, too. Despite a search, nothing is found.

12.12 am: Shanimol Usman refuses to open the door, demanding the presence of female officials and a formal search order.

12.20 am: Others, including Bindu Krishna, arrive in front of Shanimol Usman's room. After this, Shanimol agrees to the room search, but nothing is found.

12.30 am: Leaders from the CPM and BJP gather in front of the hotel after learning that raids are being carried out. They demand that Rahul Mamkootathil, allegedly inside the hotel with black money, come out immediately.

12:40 am: Female police officers are brought in. Despite completing the search, no evidence is found.

12.50 am: Leaders from the CPM and BJP demand searches in the rooms of other Congress leaders, while Congress leaders call for searches in CPM leaders' rooms. Tension escalates as both parties gather around the hotel reception. A clash ensues as CPM and BJP leaders block V K Sreekandan and Shafi Parambil from entering the hotel.

1.30 am: The Assistant Superintendent of Police arrives at the scene and holds discussions with leaders from various parties. Congress leaders agree to disperse if a report of the inspection is provided.

2.00 am: The ADM and election squad arrive at the hotel and conduct another round of searches, which also yields no results.

2.15 am: The police hand over a report to Congress leaders, confirming that nothing was found during the searches.

2.20 am: Rahul Mamkootathil goes live on Facebook from in front of the Kozhikode police station, stating that he is currently in Kozhikode.

2.45 am: A large police team arrives at the hotel, including personnel from various camps.

3.00 am: The chaotic situation comes to an end.