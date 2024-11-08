Youth dies in bike-pickup van collision in Kollam; one injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2024 11:12 PM IST
1) Althaf. Photo: Special arrangement, 2) Screengrab of CCTV footage of the accident.

Kollam: A youth was killed and one injured in a bike-pickup van collision in Karunagappally here on Friday. The deceased, Altaf (19), son of Shihabuddin and Sajida, was a resident of Palakkal, Thevalakkara.

The accident took place when a pickup van collided with the bike on which Altaf and his friend were travelling. Altaf, a student at Karunagappally IHRD Engineering College, and his friend were on their way to the mosque for Juma prayers when the incident occurred.

Altaf died on the spot, while his friend was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for treatment. The funeral will be held on Saturday at the Muslim Jamaat in Chaliyath, Thevalakkara.

