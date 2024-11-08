Chief Minister orders vigilance probe into supply of worm-infested food kits for landslide-affected families

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a vigilance probe after it came to light that worm-infested food kits were distributed to landslide-affected families in Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat. The probe will look into whether the panchayat distributed the old stock or if the available food items were shifted. The Chief Minister has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bureau to do a preliminary inquiry and submit a report.

Protests erupted in Wayanad on Thursday following reports that worm-infested food kits were distributed to landslide-affected families in Meppadi panchayat. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members and affected families stormed the panchayat office on Thursday morning. Visuals showed dirty clumps of grains infested with worms in food packets meant to be distributed to people in disaster-hit villages.

According to the DYFI leaders, the rice and other provisions distributed were inedible, citing worm and insect infestations in rice, sooji rava and other kit items. The clothing provided was allegedly old and worn. The group accused the UDF-led panchayat of negligence, saying it failed to ensure safe and usable supplies for landslide victims. Panchayat president K Babu has said that the panchayat was distributing provisions supplied by the revenue department. Babu also mentioned that due to election protocols, local representatives were restricted from entering storage areas to inspect food quality.