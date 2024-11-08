Guv Khan accuses state govt of delaying regular VC appointments in universities

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Friday, criticised the ruling Left government for the lack of regular Vice Chancellors in most state universities due to its actions.

The Governor highlighted that for the past 75 years, the Chancellor of universities has traditionally been responsible for forming the selection committees to appoint VCs.

However, he stated that each time he formed such a committee, the state government challenged it in the Kerala High Court, leading to a stay on the proceedings. ''So, what can I do?'' Khan asked reporters.

Khan cautioned that if the state government continues to ''play games with universities,'' it would result in declining educational standards and endanger the future of upcoming generations.

When asked about his decision not to assent to several bills passed by the state assembly regarding university appointments, Khan clarified that he was acting in line with the Constitution. He stated that whenever he found the government exceeding its authority, he used his constitutional powers to refer the bills to the President.

''The government will not be run according to the whims of individuals or even elected representatives. It will be run according to the provisions of the Constitution,'' Khan emphasised. He added that aside from one university where he had reappointed a VC, all other universities in Kerala currently lack regular VCs.

Responding to questions about the Kodakara black money case, Khan noted that the Enforcement Directorate was conducting an investigation. ''Allow the agencies to do their work without interference. Who am I to sit in judgment over their investigation or anyone else's? The law will take its own course,'' he remarked.