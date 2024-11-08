Food kits in Wayanad with images of Congress leaders: LDF files plaint with ECI

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting an inquiry into the recent seizure of food kits carrying pictures of Congress leaders at Tholpetty in Wayanad. The LDF claimed that the kits were intended to sway voters in favour of Congress ahead of the upcoming by-polls

"Complaints were lodged to the Central Election Commission and Wayanad District Collector seeking an investigation into the issue," LDF district convener C K Saseendran said on Friday.

A political controversy has erupted in Wayanad ahead of the Lok Sabha by-elections after around 30 food kits carrying pictures of Congress leaders were seized by the flying squad of the Election Commission and the police.

The kits, containing tea dust, sugar, rice, and other grocery items and carrying pictures of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, were seized from a flour mill near the residence of a local Congress leader.

According to Congress leaders, these were the same kits previously brought in for distribution to the survivors of the Wayanad landslide disaster on July 30. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is the UDF candidate for the upcoming Wayanad by-poll, where she will be contesting against CPI's Sathyan Mokeri and the BJP candidate Navya Haridas.