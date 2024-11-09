Former Horticorp MD K Sivaprasad accused of raping domestic help in Kochi surrenders

Kochi: The former Managing Director of Horticorp K Sivaprasad accused of sexually assaulting a domestic worker in Vyttila, surrendered to the police on Saturday. The District and Sessions Court in Ernakulam had denied his anticipatory bail request the previous day. Following his surrender, Sivaprasad was admitted to the hospital due to health issues.



The case involves a 23-year-old tribal woman from Odisha who had recently started working as a domestic help at Sivaprasad's residence on Silver Sand Island, Vyttila. Sivaprasad, 75, is a former senior official of various public sector organisations. The alleged assault took place on October 15, but by the time an FIR was filed on October 17, the accused had gone into hiding.

In her initial statement, the woman claimed that on October 15, while Sivaprasad’s wife was away, he spiked her juice with an intoxicant and raped her. She informed the police that she was unconscious and unaware of what happened afterwards. Initially, the FIR was registered under charges of outraging a woman’s modesty and use of criminal force. However, based on medical examination findings and the doctor’s testimony, the sexual assault was confirmed, leading the police to add rape charges.

Sivaprasad, who previously held prominent positions, including Managing Director of the State Farming Corporation of Kerala, Horticultural Products Development Corporation, Kerala State Film Development Corporation, and Plantation Corporation of Kerala Ltd., faces serious charges under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident came to light when the woman confided in a relative, a domestic worker in the area. This relative informed her employer, who then notified the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID).