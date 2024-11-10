Assam native arrested for murdering wife in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 10, 2024 09:21 PM IST Updated: November 10, 2024 09:25 PM IST
Representational image.

Kochi: Police arrested an Assam native for allegedly stabbing his wife to death here on Sunday. The accused, Mohar Ali, killed his wife, Farida Begum, and then inflicted injuries on himself and consumed poison in an attempt to die by suicide. Ali is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

