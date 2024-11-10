Kochi: Police arrested an Assam native for allegedly stabbing his wife to death here on Sunday. The accused, Mohar Ali, killed his wife, Farida Begum, and then inflicted injuries on himself and consumed poison in an attempt to die by suicide. Ali is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Assam native arrested for murdering wife in Kochi
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Show comments
MORE IN KERALA