Kollam woman set on fire by friend, dies in hospital

Kollam: A 47-year-old woman from Azeekkal here who was set on fire by her male friend succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. The deceased, Shaijamol, passed away while undergoing treatment. Shibu Chacko, a native of Pala who set her ablaze, died by suicide on Saturday.

The duo had been living together for the past four years. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Saturday when Shibu arrived at Shaijamol's home in Azeekkal. Following an argument, Shibu doused her with petrol he had brought and set her on fire.

Shaijamol’s parents were in the house at the time of the incident. Hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to the scene but found Shibu also setting himself on fire. Although both were taken to hospital, Shibu was declared dead on arrival. Shaijamol suffered burns covering over 80 per cent of her body.