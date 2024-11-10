Moral policing: Gang strips man naked after dragging him out of friend's house in Kollam

Kollam: A four-member gang dragged a man out of his woman friend's house, stripped him naked and tied him to a pole before brutally assaulting him at Thenmala in Kollam.

Police have arrested Sujith, Rajeev, Sibin and Arun, all residents of Idamon, for beating Nishad and taking the video of the assault. Police suspect personal enmity motivated the moral policing incident.

The FIR registered into the incident states that the four men arrived at the woman's house with the intention to attack, knowing that Nishad was there. When they rang the doorbell, Nishad tried to escape through the back door as the woman stepped out. However, the four men stopped Nishad, dragged him to the road, and brutally assaulted him with sticks.

There was also an attempt to attack Nishad with a sword. The clothes Nishad wore were removed forcibly, and he was beaten black and blue. Stripped naked, Nishad was tied to an electric post. The police said the entire incident was filmed on a mobile phone and circulated on social media.