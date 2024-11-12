108 ambulance service strike not just agency-worker dispute, affects public: HC

The disruption of emergency ambulance services in the state cannot be seen as a dispute just between the agency, tenderer and workers as it involves public domain also, the High Court has observed in an interim order. The High Court made this observation while considering a petition filed in the wake of 108 ambulance service strike by unions leading to disruption of emergency services.



A public interest litigation was filed by Renjith CR, following a strike of 108 ambulance service staff from October 30 to November 5. It was alleged that two people died in the state after emergency ambulance services were not available. Advocate Vishnu R appeared for the petitioner.



The Court will hear the petition on November 13. When the petition came up in the HC on November 7, it opined that the Finance Secretary of the State shall call a joint meeting with the Health Secretary, senior representatives of state of Kerala, Kerala Medical Services corporation limited, EMRI Green health services, Kerala state 108 ambulance employees union CITU and the National Ambulance Service Employees Association (INTUC), to find a solution to the issue. " According to us, the issue cannot be just left as an inter se dispute between the agency, tenderer, and workers, because it traverses into the public domain affecting emergency ambulance services," the HC observed.



Meanwhile, the government has yet to hold a meeting as directed by the High Court. Senior government officials did not confirm whether a meeting has been held.

