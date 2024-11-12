Money seized in Cheruthuruthy was intended for distribution in Chelakkara: Anil Akkara

Our Correspondent
Published: November 12, 2024 10:03 PM IST
Congress Leader Anil Akkara. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: Congress leader Anil Akkara has alleged that the money seized in Cheruthuruthy was intended for distribution in the Chelakkara constituency. He claimed that the owner of the funds has connections with the accused in the Karuvannur case—Kolazhy Satheesh and Aravindakshan—as well as with CPM leader E P Jayarajan.

Anil Akkara also accused M R Murali, a CPM leader in Shoranur, of managing the funds. He claimed that cooperative society employees were distributing the money in colonies under the guise of pension distribution. He further alleged that all those he has accused so far are in jail and that the money is from CPM's funds, with a total of Rs 5 crore intended for distribution.

Akkara stated that he is confident in these allegations based on the information he has received. He also accused the Cheruthuruthy Circle Inspector (CI) of aiding this matter and asserted that he would continue legal action even after the election.

