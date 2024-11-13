No deal, says EP Jayarajan; DC Books postpones release of autobiography

Publishing house DC Books postponed the release of CPM leader EP Jayarajan's autobiography, 'Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum', on Wednesday. "The book release will be postponed by a few days due to technical issues in production. Details regarding the content will be clarified when the book is released," DC Books announced in a Facebook post.



Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the release was delayed after Jayarajan denied signing a contract with the publishing house. A previous post from DC Books on Tuesday stated, “EP Jayarajan’s Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum – The Life of a Communist, revealing many hard truths and candid reflections, is coming soon from DC Books.” The autobiography is rumoured to include remarks critical of the second Pinarayi government.

Jayarajan had denied reports that his autobiography was set for release on Wednesday. “Why would I release my book on an election day? Why would I do something that would harm my party? I am seeing this image, which is being circulated as my book's cover, for the first time today,” he said.

Jayarajan clarified that the details being circulated did not originate from him, asserting that the timing and release of such information were part of a smear campaign and a larger conspiracy. “I was in talks with DC and Mathrubhumi. But I have not given the publishing rights to anyone,” he said, adding that he would be taking legal action against those attempting to publish a book in his name.