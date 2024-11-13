Still writing my autobiography; DC books release part of larger conspiracy: EP Jayarajan

As voters line up to cast their ballots in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies, a new controversy has erupted surrounding the autobiography of CPM leader E P Jayarajan. The autobiography, purportedly set to be published by DC Books, is rumoured to include remarks critical of the second Pinarayi government.



Publishing house DC Books had shared the cover of Jayarajan’s alleged autobiography in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “E P Jayarajan’s Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum – The Life of a Communist, revealing many hard truths and candid reflections, is coming soon from DC Books,” read the post.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan has denied reports that his autobiography would be released on Wednesday. “Why would I release my book on an election day? Why would I do something that would harm my party? I am seeing this image, which is being circulated as my book's cover, for the first time today,” he said.

Jayarajan clarified that the details being circulated did not originate from him, asserting that the timing and release of such information were part of a smear campaign and a larger conspiracy. He emphasised that his autobiography is still in progress and remains unfinished, questioning how reports could arise about an incomplete work. “I was in talks with DC and Mathrubhumi. But I have not given the publishing rights to anyone,” he said adding that he'd be taking legal action against those who are publishing a book in his name.

In Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum, Jayarajan reportedly urges the party and government to correct their mistakes. He expressed disappointment over being removed from the position of LDF convener without a hearing and alleged a conspiracy behind discussions he had with Prakash Javadekar before the Lok Sabha elections.

Jayarajan allegedly also voiced dissatisfaction with the selection of Dr P Sarin as a candidate in the Palakkad byelection. The book reportedly mentions that Anvar’s candidacy in Chelakkara could harm the LDF.