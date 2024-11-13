Couple jumps into quarry lake in Wayanad; husband dies, wife rescued

Wayanad: A young couple jumped into a pit lake formed out of an abandoned quarry in Dwaraka at 8 pm on Tuesday, leading to the husband's death. Rajesh (33) drowned, while his wife, Sandhya, was saved by local residents who acted quickly.

Although Rajesh was later pulled out of the quarry lake by the Fire Rescue Service and rushed to the medical college hospital at Mananthavady, he could not be revived. The body will be handed over to relatives after an autopsy.

Rajesh was the son of the late Uttam and Madhavi. He is survived by his daughter Adi and a six-month-old child.

