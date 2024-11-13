Woman loses legs after being run over by train in Thrissur

Thrissur: A woman lost both legs after being run over by a train at Thrissur Railway Station on Wednesday. Shubhakumariamma, employed as a KSRTC bus conductor, was trying to cross the rails when her legs got stuck when the Kochuveli-Korba Express ran her over. She was heading to the first platform when the accident happened.

Shubhakumariamma, who had previously worked in Thrissur, was later transferred to Kollam. She was in Thrissur as part of work-related formalities. She was initially taken to the Corporation General Hospital and was then shifted to a private hospital in Thrissur for specialised treatment.