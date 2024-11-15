Malayalam actor Indrans clears class 7 equivalency exam with 59.4% marks

Actor Indrans who enrolled for the class 7 equivalency programme has cleared the examination. He scored 297 out of 500 in the equivalency examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission. The results were declared on Friday.

Indrans, 68, signed up for the equivalency programme in 2023, prodded by his friends, and he filed his application at the Government school, Medical College. While Indrans wasn't sure which class he had studied, the literacy mission authorities found out that he had passed class 4. Indrans said that he studied during his free time between shooting schedules. He now plans to attend the class X equivalency exam. Saksharatha prerak Vijayalekshmi also helped him. "I am told that there are many more subjects in class 10. But I would love to give it a try," said Indrans.

Vijayalekshmi said that Hindi was the toughest subject for him. " Whenever he found time during shooting breaks, he managed to study. Hindi was bit difficult for him. His grand daughter used to help him with Hindi. In other subjects he was really good, especially Malayalam," she said.



Indrans, who keenly follows Malayalam literature, often shared his regret with his friends over not being able to study after class 4. His batchmates and old friends backed him when he chose to attend the equivalency programme. Indran wrote the examination at Attakulangara Central School.



Any person who is 17 years and above and has passed class VII or class VII equivalency course can attend the class X equivalency course. The literacy mission conducts the 10- month course and the examinations are conducted by the Board of Public Examination. All subjects included in the SSLC course are included in the class X equivalency course. The contact classes are held at select schools on Sundays and public holidays.

1604 candidates registered for the class V11 equivalency course, and 1043 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 1007 candidates cleared the exam.