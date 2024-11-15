3 held for smuggling hybrid ganja worth Rs 7 cr at Kochi airport

Kochi: Customs sleuths arrested three passengers at Kochi airport for smuggling hybrid ganja. The accused arrived on a Thai AirAsia flight (FD 170) from Bangkok on Wednesday.

On suspicion, Customs officials intercepted the trio at the exit gate and conducted a detailed examination of their check-in baggage. Officials recovered 1.493 kg of hybrid ganja worth Rs 7.47 crore from the bags.

The accused are Muhammed Zakir of Calicut, Nissamudheen of Ernakulam and Jamsheer of Malappuram. All three were booked under the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) and remanded in judicial custody.

Hybrid ganja is created by crossbreeding different cannabis varieties to produce a specific combination of effects.