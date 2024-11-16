BJP leader Sandeep G Varier, who joined Congress on Saturday, said that he has taken membership in a place filled with love and he was embarrassed to have toiled in a factory that bred hatred and discord all day, referring to the BJP. He said he was glad to have come out of a place that reeked of discord and bitterness.

"I was trapped in an autocratic system where I felt choked under dictatorial tendencies. There was no freedom to express my personal views, faced disciplinary action for voicing my opinion and I was forbidden from taking part in media discussions. I have always maintained good relations with people beyond politics. When you work in an organisation, naturally you expect love, brotherhood, support and solidarity. All that happens in BJP is breeding hatred. My wrong was expecting love in such a place," he said.

Varier said that he was subjected to heinous cyber bullying and even then he never turned against the BJP. "I strained my throat speaking for the BJP in public speeches, explored all possibilities of language, used tough words to defend the party. It was not for my personal gains but for my organisation. In return what I got was isolation and was constantly hunted. Today if I find myself draped with Congress shawl, K Surendran and his team are responsible," he said.

My wrongdoing was opposing the deal to exchange Karuvannoor and Kodakara, said Varier. " I was portrayed as a betrayer. People posted photos of those who sacrificed their lives for the BJP and criticised me. Common workers are being misled," he said.