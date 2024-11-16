Sandeep Varier joins Congress ahead of Palakkad byelection

Palakkad: BJP state committee member Sandeep G Varier on Saturday switched to the Congress ahead of the Palakkad Assembly byelection. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) confirmed the move during a press conference here.

Varier’s decision comes amidst ongoing controversies surrounding his dissatisfaction with the BJP. He accused the party of neglecting him during critical moments, including when top leaders did not visit or offer condolences following his mother’s passing.

Tensions further escalated during a recent byelection convention in Palakkad, where Varier reportedly walked out after being denied a seat on the stage. Following the incident, he decided to refrain from campaigning for BJP candidate C Krishnakumar.