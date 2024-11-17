Kalpetta: At least 20 students of the WOUP School, Muttil, were hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning.

According to Dr Moideen Shah, superintendent of the Government General Hospital, Kainatty, a total of 22 students were admitted on Friday. Two were discharged by Sunday, while three others, experiencing high fever since Saturday evening, were shifted to the Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (WIMS) Medical College, Meppadi, for intensive care. “The remaining 17 students are under observation,” he added.

According to authorities, the students started showing symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea after consuming midday meals prepared at the school on Friday. Food Safety officials have collected food samples from the school for laboratory testing to identify the source of the infection. WOUP School has a student strength of over 1,000.