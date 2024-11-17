Malappuram: A day after joining the Congress, Sandeep Varier on Sunday accused the BJP and CPM of plotting to kill him and alleged that an "Innova" would be deployed for the attack, driven by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh under the direction of BJP state president K Surendran.

The reference to an Innova stirred political debate, recalling the 2021 controversy over the Kerala Chief Minister’s switch to black Innova Crystas from his earlier white vehicles. Varier made the remarks to the media after meeting Muslim League leaders Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty in Malappuram.

However, M B Rajesh dismissed Varier’s claims, calling them baseless. He criticised Varier's history of inflammatory remarks, recalling his controversial comment suggesting Rahul Gandhi be admitted to 'Kuthiravattom', citing a government mental health centre in Kozhikode.

Rajesh further accused Varier of making genocidal statements in the past, claiming he once called for the mass killing of 4,000 people. “Only Congress could embrace such divisive figures,” Rajesh said, expressing confidence in the Left-backed independent candidate Dr P Sarin's chances in Palakkad in the upcoming assembly bypolls.

Meanwhile, K Surendran attacked the Congress, alleging that it was aligning with extremist forces out of desperation over the 2024 Kerala bypolls.