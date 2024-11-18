Palakkad: A 50-year-old woman, Thekkancheri Sunitha, was allegedly stabbed to death at her residence near the Mangode Bhagavathy Temple here at Cherpulassery around 6:30 am on Sunday.

Sunitha, originally from Perumpadappu, Ponnani in Malappuram, had recently settled in Cherpulassery after purchasing land and constructing a house. Her son discovered her lying in a pool of blood inside the house after hearing loud noises, said sources. Despite being rushed to Mangode Medical College Hospital, she was declared dead.

Based on the son’s statement, police suspect Sunitha’s husband, Sathyan, to be the perpetrator. A search operation is underway to locate him. Sunitha's body has been kept at the Mangode hospital for further procedures.