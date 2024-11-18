Palakkad: CPM leaders filed a formal complaint with Palakkad District Collector Dr S Chithra on Monday, following a protest march to the Collectorate led by CPM leader and former minister AK Balan.

“We were forced to protest because our three petitions received no response. Why wasn’t a draft voter list published?” AK Balan said before meeting the Collector. The CPM alleged over 2,700 instances of double voting in the constituency, raising concerns about potential bogus votes. They also requested additional police deployment at six polling booths identified as BJP strongholds. The CPM district secretary has clarified that the party would continue legal action on double voting after the election.

After meeting the CPM leaders, the District Collector, who also serves as chief electoral officer, assured them that measures were in place to prevent bogus voting.

“Based on complaints, we held meetings with party agents and booth-level officers (BLOs). A separate voter list has been created following Election Commission instructions. If such individuals attempt to vote, procedures will be enforced,” the Collector said, adding that officials found guilty would face action.

She further explained that photos of individuals with double votes would be uploaded to the Election Commission’s mobile app, and affidavits would be required. Any attempt to vote again in another booth would result in legal action. Voters with registrations in other constituencies would remain on Palakkad's list, but their votes elsewhere would be invalidated.

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil asserted that the UDF had initially raised the issue. BJP state president K Surendran countered, accusing the UDF of orchestrating double votes with government support.



Mamkootathil welcomed the LDF’s decision to approach the court but called the claims a diversionary tactic during the election.

