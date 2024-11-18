During the kalashakottu rally, candidates and coalition members will converge at a major town junction.

After weeks of intense political activity, the public campaign for the Palakkad byelection will conclude on Monday with the much-awaited kalashakottu. With controversies like party defections, black money allegations, and bogus voting claims, the battle has been fierce between UDF’s Rahul Mamkootathil, LDF’s Dr P Sarin, and BJP’s C Krishnakumar.

During the kalashakottu rally, candidates and coalition members will converge at a major town junction for the campaign’s final two hours, creating a highly charged atmosphere filled with spirited slogans and drumbeats. The electrifying activity wraps up at 6:00 pm, marking the official end of campaigning on the last day.

Kalashakottu timings:
- UDF: Started at 2 pm from Olavakode, rally via Mercy College, KSRTC stand, ends at Stadium Road.

- LDF: Began at 2 pm near Government Victoria College, rally via Sultanpet Signal, ends at Stadium Road.

- BJP: From Melamuri, via Vadakkanthara, Chunambuthara, Puthur Manali Road, ends at Stadium Road.

BJP's kalashakottu rally in Palakkad. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Palakkad will go to polls on November 20 after a day of silent campaign on Tuesday. The byelection results will be declared on November 23.

The Palakkad bypoll was necessitated after MLA Shafi Parambil won the Lok Sabha election from Vadakara. In the 2021 state elections, E Sreedharan, the BJP candidate, lost to Shafi Parambil by just 3,859 votes.