Thiruvananthapuram: A woman police officer was found dead by hanging at her home in Perunkadavila here on Monday. The deceased, Suji (33), a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Parassala Railway Police Station, was found dead by her father at their residence around 4 pm.

The Marayamuttam police have launched an investigation into the incident. “The reason behind the apparent suicide remains unclear. Her relatives and colleagues have not reported any issues that could have led her to take this step,” said K Dhanapalan, Circle Inspector of Marayamuttam Police Station, told Onmanorama.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Neyyattinkara General Hospital. Suji is survived by her husband, Anil Kumar, and their two children.