Kozhikode: The State Human Rights Commission and the police have each registered separate cases following the death of a mother of three from Perambra. Rajani (44), from Paithothu, Kelanmukku, Koothali, died in the early hours of Tuesday, allegedly due to medical negligence at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Perambra police filed a case after receiving a complaint from her family.

The police conducted an inquest, and her body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. "We have registered a case for unnatural death following a complaint from the family," said Inspector Santhosh of the Perambra police station.

The Human Rights Commission has requested a report from the hospital's superintendent within 15 days. Rajani's husband, Gireesh, in his complaint, claimed that the hospital failed to diagnose her condition in time and did not administer proper treatment initially. Rajani was admitted to the casualty department on November 4 with symptoms including tongue numbness and severe leg pain but was mistakenly prescribed medication for psychiatric issues.

It was only after four days that she was correctly diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. By that time, the delay in treatment had caused damage to her kidneys and led to a lung infection, according to Gireesh. He further stated that this exacerbated her condition, leading to a worsening of her health.

Social worker Shoukath Viruppil also filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, alleging medical negligence that contributed to Rajani's death. Prior to her passing, the family had already raised concerns with the hospital about the delayed diagnosis and treatment.

However, the medical college hospital authorities have denied the allegations. In a statement, Dr Sajith Kumar, the hospital's principal, explained that Rajani had been given appropriate treatment in the neurology ward once the diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome was made. He further stated that at the time of her initial admission, she did not display any symptoms typical of the condition.

Following the family’s complaint, the hospital superintendent formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry, and the committee's report has been forwarded to the Director of Medical Education, the principal added.