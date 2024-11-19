Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked with probing #MeToo allegations in the Malayalam film industry, interrogated producer and Producers’ Association Treasurer Listin Stephen on Tuesday. He was summoned for interrogation based on a complaint filed by a woman producer. Stephen was questioned at the office of Coastal Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) G Poonguzhali in Kochi.

The investigation stems from allegations that nine office bearers of the Producers’ Association, including Stephen and B Rakesh, behaved inappropriately and insulted the complainant during an association meeting. The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against the accused office bearers.

According to the complainant, she had raised concerns about some of her film projects during a meeting, where she was assured the issues would be addressed at the next executive session. However, after publicly criticizing the office bearers following the release of the Hema Committee report, she was summoned to another meeting, during which she alleged she faced intimidation and inappropriate behaviour.

The SIT has already conducted inspections at the Producers’ Association office, and other office bearers are expected to be questioned soon. The complainant claimed the harassment left her mentally distressed.