Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd. (KSEB) has made online applications mandatory for all services from December 1. According to KSEB authorities, the move is intended to prevent malpractices.

Issuing strict instructions to employees in this regard, the KSEB Chairman said the estimate should be prepared within two days after receiving applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The applicants will receive details such as the seniority number, the proposed date of completion of work, and the link to track their application by SMS and WhatsApp. Applicants can also track their files in real-time on the website.

The Board will also open a customer care cell under the director for grievance redressal and offer assistance related to online applications and payment for various charges. Additionally, there are plans to launch customer care centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode on a trial basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for all services, including new connections, should be submitted through KSEB’s consumer website wss.kseb.in. The website will provide information in Malayalam and English.