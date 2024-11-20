Palakkad: UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil on Wednesday expressed confidence in securing a clear victory in the ongoing Palakkad assembly bypolls. Speaking to the media, Mamkoottathil asserted that a drop in polling percentage would increase the UDF’s margin, as it would primarily affect votes from rival fronts. “Even if the polling percentage is high, we will still win. This is a UDF stronghold, a seat we are sure to retain. Everything is in Congress’ favour. How can we lose here?” he said.

Mamkoottathil dismissed the possibility of a triangular contest in Palakkad, stating that the main competition is between the UDF and what he mockingly called the 'Communist Janata Party.' This jab was aimed at an alleged covert alliance between the CPM and BJP. “The so-called Communist Janata Party is contesting under the lotus symbol,” he added.

He reiterated that fluctuations in polling percentages would not affect the UDF. “Our supporters are committed and will cast their votes regardless,” he said. Mamkoottathil also predicted higher voter turnout, emphasising Palakkad’s secular credentials. “Every secular vote will be cast. This election is a battle against communal forces, which the CPM is also backing,” he alleged.

Mamkoottathil claimed that during his visits to BJP strongholds in the constituency, many voters expressed their decision to abstain from voting. “Hardcore BJP supporters told me they see no reason to vote for the saffron party this time. Since they won’t support any other party, abstaining is their only option,” he said.

Mamkoottathil said that long queues at polling stations reinforced his confidence. “This election is about development, and people are voting with that in mind. Baseless allegations and controversies will not sway their choices,” he remarked.

Regarding former BJP leader Sandeep Varier’s defection to Congress, Mamkoottathil said, “I am happy that at least one RSS vote has decreased this time.”

Shafi Parambil’s resignation as MLA after his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara necessitated the by-election in Palakkad. Ten candidates are contesting, with the key contenders being Rahul Mamkoottathil (UDF), C Krishnakumar (NDA), and P Sarin (LDF).