Kozhikode: An 85-year-old man was killed after being run over by a private bus at Perambra bus stand on Wednesday. The deceased, Ammed, was a resident of Pallippoyil, Avidanalloor, Vakayad.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when the Esteem Bus, operating on the Kozhikode-Kuttiadi route, reportedly hit the elderly man. Witnesses stated that the speeding bus struck Ammed, causing him to fall under the vehicle, which ran over him, resulting in his death.

The body was shifted to the mortuary in the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after inquest procedures were completed, according to an officer from the Perambra police station. A case has been registered under BNS 106, and investigations are ongoing.

The accident triggered a protest at the Perambra bus stand, where local residents and political organisation members, including the DYFI and Youth Congress, staged a sit-in.

They accused the bus operators of reckless driving and overspeeding, which they claimed led to the tragic incident. The protesters blocked buses at the stand, disrupting services in the area.

The Youth Congress Perambra Committee demanded strict action to curb rash driving on the Kozhikode-Kuttiadi route. "Private buses on this route are engaged in a dangerous race on the roads, showing no regard for human life," said committee president Sayuj Ambalakkandy in a statement.

As a result of the protest, bus services on the route were suspended for the day. The Perambra police intervened, engaging with the protesters and arranging a discussion at the police station. In the meeting, authorities decided to install a divider at the bus stand on Thursday to manage the traffic. Police officials will also be deployed at the bus stand alongside home guards to strengthen oversight.

In response to complaints about drug use by bus employees, the authorities decided to keep them under observation. The police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have also agreed to conduct random checks along the Kozhikode-Kuttiadi route to curb illegal activities and ensure road safety.