Palakkad: A day after Samastha’s newspapers published a CPM-sponsored advertisement featuring screenshots of Sandeep Varier’s old social media posts, the former BJP leader met Samastha leader Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal on Wednesday. The meeting has drawn significant attention amidst the ongoing Palakkad bypoll. The advertisements appeared in two newspapers: Siraj, the official mouthpiece of the Samastha AP faction, and Suprabhatham, supported by the EK faction of Samastha.



“Blessed to meet Samastha's Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal. His words were motivating. I presented him with a copy of the Constitution,” Varier said after the meeting. Thangal, who spoke to the media after Varier's visit, downplayed the significance of the ads, stating, “Newspapers will publish any advertisement. Do not attach importance to it.” He also emphasised that Samastha welcomes individuals with a secular mindset.

The controversial advertisement prominently displayed screenshots of Varier’s past social media posts during his time with the BJP. The text accused Varier of spreading communal propaganda, claiming his posts were “more extreme than those of Sasikala (Hindu Aikyavedi leader) in their anti-minority stance.” It further criticised the Congress for accepting him while expelling P Sarin, whom it described as “a truly secular person.”

The LDF’s advertisement, released on the eve of the bypoll, has sparked a political storm. The Palakkad district administration has sought a report from the Public Relations Department (PRD) to determine whether the media certification and monitoring committee had approved the ad. Election officials confirmed that the PRD had been directed to provide a detailed report.

The ad’s alleged communal undertone, aimed at appealing to a specific community, has drawn sharp reactions from various quarters. Sandeep Varier accused the CPM of publishing the ad but claimed it was funded by the BJP. Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil dismissed the CPM’s strategy, saying, “It’s silly of the CPM to underestimate the political awareness of the community if they think such statements will provoke them.”

LDF leaders, however, defended the move. “Election advertisements are published in multiple dailies. I don’t see why ads in just two papers are being singled out,” said Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh. CPM leader A K Balan accused Varier of maintaining ties with the RSS while working for the Congress, calling it condemnable.