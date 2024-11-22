Kochi: In a surprising turn of events, the woman actor who filed a sexual assault case against seven individuals, including actors Mukesh and Jayasurya, has withdrawn her complaint. The accused also include Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, production executives Noble and Vichu, and producer-advocate V S Chandrasekharan.



In September, the Ernakulam Sessions Court had highlighted inconsistencies in the victim's claims about the dates and locations of the alleged assaults while granting anticipatory bail to VS Chandrasekharan. The court order also noted conflicting accounts provided by the complainant to a doctor, which contradicted parts of her formal complaint.