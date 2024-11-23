Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she looks forward to being the voice of the people of Wayanad in Parliament after she took an unassailable lead of over 4 lakh votes in the byelection to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

She thanked Rahul Gandhi for "showing her the way and having her back always". The bypoll was her electoral debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress general secretary also met party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here and thanked him for his support during the campaign.

"I thank the people of Wayanad for giving me the honour to represent them, for giving me so much love when I was there campaigning and then voting for me in the manner that they have. It's a testament to the fact that my brother worked hard there and their love for him, and their trust in me," she told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I feel it's a great honour and I will respect it fully... I was just happy getting the love of the people," she asid.

Earlier, in a post on X, Priyanka said, "My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!" she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After winning from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, as well, in this year's polls, Rahul vacated the Wayanad seat, and the party nominated his sister Priyanka.

"My colleagues in the UDF, leaders from across Kerala, workers, volunteers and my office colleagues who worked incredibly hard in this campaign, thank you for your support, for tolerating my 12-hour a day (no food, no rest) car journeys, and for fighting like true soldiers for the ideals we all believe in," Priyanka said.

"To my mother, Robert and my two jewels - Raihan and Miraya, no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all ... thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!" she added.