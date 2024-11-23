Malappuram: MLA PV Anvar on Saturday defended the performance of NK Sudheer, backed by his social organisation, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), in the Chelakkara by-election. He said the candidate secured a satisfactory percentage of votes from the CPM's stronghold. He pointed out that the anti-Pinarayi votes from the CPM had shifted to Congress, BJP, and DMK candidates in the constituency.

Anvar further said the support of DMK followers played a key role in increasing Priyanka Gandhi's majority in the Nilambur, Eranad, and Wandoor constituencies, part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anti-Pinarayi sentiment has worked wherever we have intervened. Therefore, DMK will continue highlighting the politics of anti-Pinarayi sentiment and expand its presence across all 140 constituencies in the state ahead of next year's local body elections. The by-election results have energised the organisation's future efforts. Many political parties in the state would struggle to gather significant votes if contesting alone. The performance of DMK stands apart from other smaller parties in the state in this regard," Anvar stated.

He warned the CPM that if they did not change their policies, the 2026 assembly elections could result in a defeat akin to the party's 'Waterloo' in West Bengal. The Nilambur MLA also suggested that the CPM should remove Pinarayi Vijayan from the position of chief minister to improve its image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anvar further claimed that the DMK had contributed around 5,000 votes to Rahul Mamkootathil’s majority in the Palakkad constituency.