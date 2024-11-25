Shortly after the probe team recorded the statement of Ravi D C, CEO of DC Books, regarding the controversy surrounding CPM leader E P Jayarajan's autobiography, the publishing house issued a clarification, stating that it strictly adhered to established procedures. In a Facebook post, the publisher dismissed circulating media reports about the issue as "baseless" and accused them of creating unnecessary confusion.

The post further noted, "DC Books has provided its statement concerning E P Jayarajan’s book. Since the investigation is ongoing, expressing opinions at this stage would be inappropriate."

Ravi's statement was recorded by Kottayam DySP Aneesh K G at the DySP office on Monday under the direction of Kottayam SP Shahul Hameed. Reports emerged that Ravi admitted the absence of a formal publishing agreement with Jayarajan, noting only preliminary discussions on publication rights. The investigation team also recently took Jayarajan’s statement at his residence in Kannur.

The controversy stems from Jayarajan’s complaint against DC Books after it released a cover page of his "incomplete" autobiography, Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum: Life of a Communist, and announced its launch. These actions coincided with bypolls in Chelakkara and Wayanad, sparking debates that the book allegedly criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the LDF-backed Independent candidate in Palakkad, Dr P Sarin.

In his complaint to DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb on November 13, Jayarajan denied approving the title or cover page of the book. He clarified that the manuscript remains unfinished and no formal agreement has been signed, asserting that the released content was false and misleading, potentially aimed at influencing the bypolls.