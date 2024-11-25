Kochi: Police here on Monday recorded the arrest of the accused in the murder of a woman at her flat in Koonamthai. The accused is Kakkanad native Gireesh Kumar, an employee at Kochi Infopark. The deceased is Perumbavoor native Jayesy Abraham (55), a real estate broker.

Gireesh bludgeoned Jaisy to death with a dumbbell on November 17. The accused who is a friend of Jayesy committed the crime during a boozing session at her flat. Police also arrested Gireesh's friend Khadheeja for taking part in the conspiracy. The accused plotted the crime to steal Jayesy's gold ornaments and money. In his statement to police, Gireesh confessed that he took the extreme step due to financial issues.

The murder came to light after Jaysey's daughter who is employed in Canada contacted police as her mother was not responding to her phone calls. Later, police rushed to Jaysey's flat and found her dead when they entered the house after breaking the door. Though they assumed that the woman died of a head injury from a fall in the washroom, the autopsy report revealed that she was attacked with a heavy object. As per the autopsy report, Jaysey suffered deep head injuries. Further investigation led police to uncover the involvement of Gireesh and his female friend.