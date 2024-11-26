Kalpetta: Amid ongoing intra-party conflicts in the BJP following its poor performance in the Palakkad bypoll, former Wayanad district president KP Madhu resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that he had lost all hope for its future.

Madhu, who served as the BJP district president for two-and-a-half years, was forced to step down after making a controversial statement about priests during the farmers' agitation that erupted in the region following the death of farmer VP Paul in an elephant attack in February. At the time, he had told the media that a group of “cassock-clad priests from outside the region were causing riots.”

Announcing his resignation from the BJP, Madhu said it marked the end of his political career with the party. "I began my political journey with the BJP not to foster intra-party conflicts or form power groups. After the Palakkad bypoll results, I have lost all hope in the party. Every leader in Palakkad is blaming others, claiming they would have campaigned actively had the candidate been of their choice, which is unprecedented in the BJP elsewhere,” Madhu said.

Referring to the party's decision to field Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram during the Lok Sabha elections, Madhu pointed out that despite its history in the state, the BJP had failed to nurture a 'local candidate' for the constituency.

“Since stepping down as district president, I have been left in the dark about any developments within the party. No one has informed me of anything. There is no point in staying in the party,” he added. However, Madhu dismissed rumours suggesting he might join another political party, saying he was not interested in any of them at the moment.

Meanwhile, current district president Prasanth Malavayal told Onmanorama that he was unaware of Madhu's resignation. "I tried to contact him over the phone but was unsuccessful," he said. Prasanth also expressed the belief that no other BJP worker or leader would leave the party alongside Madhu.