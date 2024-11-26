Thrissur: The Transport Department has decided to cancel the registration and permit of the lorry that mowed down five people who were sleeping on the road at Nattika on Tuesday. Speaking to Manorama News, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said the vehicle’s registration has already been suspended, and further action will be taken to cancel its permit and driver’s licence.

“We have decided to cancel the vehicle's RC (Registration Certificate) and permit. Drunken driving led to the accident. The driver and cleaner were drunk throughout their journey from Kannur. The cleaner, who was behind the wheel, did not stop the vehicle even after crushing five people, including children, to death. Locals blocked the vehicle at a spot 600m away from the accident scene,” said the minister. He added that the Transport Commissioner had submitted a report on the accident.

Acknowledging the severity of drunken driving during the night, the minister announced that night patrolling will be strengthened across the state starting next week.

The minister also stated that the next cabinet meeting will discuss compensation for the bereaved families and the injured.