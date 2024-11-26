Thrissur: Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar has ordered a probe into the tragic road accident that claimed five lives in Thrissur's Nattika on Tuesday. Among the victims were two children, a woman, and two men from a nomadic group camping in the area. Six others from their group were injured when the truck carrying timber rammed into the people who were sleeping on the National Highway under construction.

Police arrested the truck driver, Alex, and the cleaner, Jose, soon after the incident. Non-bailable charges for culpable homicide were filed against the duo. Police confirmed that both were drunk. The cleaner, who had no driving licence, was behind the wheel at the crash.

Revenue Minister K Rajan stated that drunken driving led to the accident and added that strict action would be taken against the accused.

“The lorry, which lost control, rammed into the divider and crushed the people who were sleeping on the road. The cleaner, who was highly intoxicated, was behind the wheel. The driver and cleaner told the police that they had purchased liquor from Mahe and consumed it while driving. Strict action will be taken against them without any loopholes,” said the minister.

Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandyan and City Police Commissioner R. Ilango visited the accident site for inspection.

The district collector told the media that inquest procedures were underway and that the government would take the bodies to their native places. He added that the police had been instructed to submit a detailed investigation report on the incident.

“Among the six injured, two are in critical condition. They will receive expert medical care. We have contacted the relatives of the deceased, and they will arrive soon to receive the bodies,” he said.

According to the police, the lorry, which entered the road under construction after ignoring the traffic diversion signs, rammed into the dividers and barricades, crushing the nomadic people who were sleeping.