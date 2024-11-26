Mananthavady: The Kerala Forest Department on Tuesday suspended T Krishnan, a section forest officer of the Tholpetty range in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, following widespread criticism and an intervention by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) over the demolition of tribal huts.



The officer was in charge of relocating the families from the elephant corridor where their huts were situated. The suspension order was issued on Tuesday morning, just as tribal groups prepared to resume their agitation, which they had paused on Monday night.

On Sunday afternoon, forest officials demolished three tribal huts located on an identified elephant corridor without prior notice to the families. The affected residents, including schoolchildren and a newborn baby, were left to spend the night in the jungle, where elephants frequently traverse.

The incident drew widespread media attention, prompting swift intervention by Minister for SC/ST Welfare O R Kelu and Forest Minister A K Saseendran. Temporary housing was arranged for the displaced families in the forest department dormitory.

The SHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of the demolition and registered a case against the forest department. The commission has directed the Wayanad Wildlife Warden and the District Collector to submit a detailed report on the incident within 15 days.





