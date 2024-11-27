The High Court on Wednesday sought the case diary prepared by the investigating official as part of probe into the alleged suicide of ADM Naveen Babu and directed the government prosecutor to file a statement regarding the case while considering a petition filed by Naveen Babu's wife Manjusha K seeking CBI inquiry. The case has been posted for December 8.



Kannur Town police initially investigated the case after Naveen Babu was found dead in his official residence. Later North Zone IG constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and it was headed by Kannur City police Commissioner Ajit Kumar. The HC has directed the government to file the statement on December 6.

Manjusha K has filed the petition in the HC to handover the investigation on Naveen Babu's death to the CBI. In her petition, she stated that the SIT has shown no positive efforts in gathering evidence on these crucial aspects. "Instead, they appear to be attempting to conceal evidence and are suspected of encouraging the accused to fabricate false evidence. Currently, there are circumstances that raise serious questions about the cause of the deceased's death. Whether it was a suicide by hanging remains doubtful. The rushed manner in which the inquest was conducted only deepens these concerns. It is mandatory for the police officer to ensure the presence of close relatives during the inquest, yet in this case, the inquest was carried out before the petitioner and her family members had arrived at the scene," according to the petition.

Manjusha said in the petition that the ongoing investigation by SIT was being done in a perfunctory manner which prompted her to approach the court for a CBI inquiry.