Paravur: The father of the young woman involved in a domestic violence case in Pantheerankavu has accused her husband, Rahul P Gopal, of cruelty. Neema's father also alleged that Rahul’s mother failed to provide the medical treatment prescribed by doctors after his daughter was hospitalised following an assault.



“Last month, the court allowed them to live together. I didn’t object, thinking they should have a chance to live as a couple. Later, I learned they were living together in Kozhikode. On Monday night, I received a call from the Kozhikode police station, informing me that my daughter had been admitted to the medical college hospital after being assaulted. They urged me to come immediately,” he said.

“I left in my car at 9.30 pm and reached by 1.30 am. Her eyes and lips were injured, and she told me she had also been hit on the head. The doctors said Rahul’s mother had ignored all prescribed treatments. The necessary care was not provided.”

Recounting the events, he added: “I went to Rahul’s house to collect my daughter’s certificates and clothes. Rahul is a cruel and heartless man. He threatened her and took her away. He sweet-talked her, calling her ‘Honey’ and ‘Dear,’ to manipulate her and gain custody of her."

“Everything my daughter said on the YouTube channel was dictated to her. We stand firm in our complaint. Rahul must not escape punishment; he needs to be held accountable. My daughter’s phone was taken from her. Rahul says whatever he pleases and even smashed the phone her company had provided,” the father concluded.





