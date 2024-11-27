Kochi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court requesting the release of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Thrissur constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who contested as the BJP candidate, emerged victorious in the election and currently serves as the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas. However, his election win has been challenged in court, with allegations of corrupt practices under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act. Justice Kauser Edappagath is hearing the case.

The EVMs are currently in the custody of the District Election Officer, Thrissur, reported the LiveLaw. ECI submitted that the grounds challenging the election have nothing to do with the EVMs used during the election. The Commission also submitted that no candidate had requested the production of EVMs before the High Court.

The Commission emphasised the urgent need for these EVMs to address a shortfall in equipment for upcoming elections nationwide and urged the court to permit their release.