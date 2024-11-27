Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Wednesday ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in charge of the probe into the sexual assault complaints in the Malayalam film industry to appoint a nodal officer to prevent intimidation and threatening of the witnesses who appeared before the committee. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranayanan, appearing on behalf of Women In Cinema Collective (WCC), informed the court that some of the witnesses who have filed complaints before the SIT have been receiving intimidating calls and are being threatened by the accused and various other persons. Considering this, the division bench, including Justice Dr AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice CS Sudha, directed the SIT to appoint a nodal officer.

The state government formed the SIT after many women approached the police with sexual assault complaints against top film personalities including actors and directors.

In its directive, the court instructed the SIT to publicise the name and contact details of the nodal officer. Women and witnesses who are facing threats or hate campaigns related to their sexual assault complaints in the film industry can approach this nodal officer.

“We deem it appropriate to direct the SIT to forthwith nominate a nodal officer and give adequate publicity to the name and contact details of the said nodal officer, nominated by them so that those persons who feel threatened/intimidated during the pendency of the investigation can immediately report the same to the nodal officer”, ordered the Court.

Meanwhile, the HC also inquired about the formulation of the state film policy. In response, the government stated that the policy would be framed after the film conclave in January.

The court considered several petitions related to the Hema Committee report on Wednesday. The SIT updated the court on the progress of the investigation into the sexual assault complaints filed by women in the film industry.

The Justice Hema Committee was established by the Kerala government in 2017 in response to a petition from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to investigate the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The committee was led by Justice K Hema, with actor Sharada and former IAS officer K B Vatsala Kumari serving as members.

(With Live Law inputs)