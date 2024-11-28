Palakkad: More than ten Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the minibus they were travelling in overturned on the Thrissur-Palakkad highway at around 12.30 am on Thursday. The pilgrims, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were returning from Sabarimala when the vehicle reportedly ran into the divider and overturned at Anjumoorthimangalam, near Vadakkanchery.

One pilgrim has sustained serious injury while others have been mildly injured in the accident, according to the local residents. The driver may have dozed off, lost control and hit the divider, causing the vehicle to overturn, residents who arrived at the scene said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spot where the accident happened was near the site where a tourist bus rammed into a KSRTC bus in 2022, claiming the lives of nine passengers. Vadakkanchery police said that all the injured passengers have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Steps are underway to shift the vehicle, which is lying across the road.