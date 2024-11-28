Thrissur: Kaipamangalam police arrested two hotel owners on Thursday for the death of a woman after consuming Kuzhimandi. Nusaiba (56), a Perinjanam native, died on May 28 due to food poisoning after eating at the Zain Hotel.

Around 187 people, including Nusaiba's family, were hospitalised with food poisoning symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea after eating at the same hotel. The arrested are Rafeeq (51) from Kaipamangalam in Chammany and Asfeer (44) from Kattoor in Ponnanam.

Following the incident, the police and health department shut down the hotel and registered a case against the operators. Although the suspects had initially sought anticipatory bail, the court instructed them to surrender before the investigating officers.

Both men later complied, surrendering at the Kaipamangalam police station, where they were arrested and taken into custody.

In addition to the food poisoning case, the hotel is also under investigation for using prohibited chemical dyes, specifically Sunset Yellow, in preparing Al Faham, which had raised concerns prior to the Kuzhimandi incident.